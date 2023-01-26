PLB Catechesis 1

Instructor Ann Garrido makes a point during a training session in the cathedral's Family Life Center Jan. 14, 2023.
PLB Catechesis 2

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, center back, holds a Good Shepherd figure and he stands with women who began training this month to become certified catechists in Catechesis of the Good Shepherd.
PLB Catechesis 3

One of the educational tools in the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd atrium.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |   Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, the innovative religious formation method for children as young as 3 years old, continues to make inroads in the Diocese of Palm Beach. A second series of training classes for instructors began Jan. 13-16, 2023, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, where the newest classroom, called an atrium, is located.

Twelve catechists attended the training to become certified in Level 1 (for ages 3 to 6) of Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, which offers hands-on instruction using methods developed by Italian physician and educator Maria Montessori. One of the ways that makes Catechesis of the Good Shepherd stand out from other forms of faith formation for children are the small tools that model items in church, such as a tabernacle, altar, sacred vessels, ambo (podium) and ambry (container for holy oils), along with materials that teach about various Bible stories.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.