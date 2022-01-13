WEST PALM BEACH | All who aim to ensure the protection of human life from conception to natural death are invited to join Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito in praying a public rosary Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in the city’s downtown district.
From 11 a.m. to noon outside the former Palm Beach County Courthouse, 300 N. Dixie Highway, the bishop will lead the faithful in prayer for the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling on abortion. In Bishop Barbarito’s Dec. 24, 2021, “Living the Truth in Love” column for the Florida Catholic, he reminded Christians that they need to trust themselves in the hands of God.
“In our own confused and struggling world, we see the denial of the right to life of an unborn child, as well as the lack of respect for life on so many levels,” he wrote.
“We see the neglect of the vulnerable and the lack of faith in God’s plan and in the goodness of human nature,” the bishop added. “Unfortunately, our society considers itself progressive, which only reveals that it is a morally poor one, not fully living as the children of God.”
Those interested in praying the rosary with him are being directed to park their vehicles at metered street spaces or in parking lots/garages nearby, on Fourth, Third or First streets. Social distancing and masks will be required.
For more information on pro-life activities, contact the Respect Life office of Catholic Charities at 561-360-3330 or email program administrator Deanna Herbst-Hoosac at dherbst@ccdpb.org.
