PLB Butterfilies 1

Arianna Gonzalez, left, with her friend Camila and baby sister Carmena, wait for a butterfly to fly away during the Butterfly Release Oct. 23, 2022, at St. Helen in Vero Beach..

VERO BEACH  |  Faithful of all ages participated in the fifth annual Butterfly Release on Oct. 23, honoring babies lost by miscarriage, stillbirth or abortion in hopes of promoting healing. The releasing of butterflies, conducted by the Respect Life ministry at St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach, is symbolic of God’s love, forgiveness and peace to those who have experienced such a loss.  

A memorial venerating the lost babies was displayed on the parish grounds and people were invited “to reflect, grieve, heal and honor all babies who have not been born to this earth.”

PLB Butterfilies 2

A closeup of a butterfly getting ready to fly away at the fifth annual Butterfly Release Oct. 23, 2022, in remembrance of babies lost through miscarriage, stillbirth or abortion.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.