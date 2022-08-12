Many years ago, in the summer of 1977 when I was a young priest, I had the privilege and joy of being present for the Mass of Pope Paul VI on the feast of the Assumption, Aug. 15, at the parish church in Castel Gandolfo, the pope’s summer residence, with a large crowd of local people. I was struck by his words to the people, in which he said that he very much wanted to make an appointment to be with them the following year to celebrate the Assumption, but he was not able as he probably would no longer be in this world. His words became even more impressive to me the following year, as on Aug. 6, the feast of the Transfiguration, Pope Paul VI passed away at Castel Gandolfo just a few days before the feast of the Assumption. Indeed, it came to pass that Pope Paul VI could not make an appointment in this world for the following solemnity of the Assumption as he would have an appointment in heaven.

On Oct. 14, 2018, Pope Francis confirmed that Pope Paul VI’s appointment was in heaven as he formally canonized him a saint. In his homily for the occasion, Pope Francis insightfully reflected on the holiness of the new saint as he stated: “Pope Paul VI spent his life for Christ’s Gospel, crossing new boundaries and becoming its witness in proclamation and in dialogue, a prophet of a Church turned outwards, looking to those far away and taking care of the poor. Even in the midst of tiredness and misunderstanding, Paul VI bore witness in a passionate way to the joy of following Christ totally. Today he still urges us, together with the Council whose wise helmsman he was, to love our common vocation: the universal call to holiness. Not to half measures, but to holiness.”

