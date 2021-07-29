The John Carroll High School Class of 2000 recently celebrated its 20-year reunion on campus. Alum Nick Novak, far right, owner of Filthy’s Cocktails and Beer in Vero Beach, and Melinda Gwilt, second from left, reunion coordinator, presented Corey Heroux, second from right, principal, and Jessica Krueger, far left, director of development, with a check from the class of 2000 in support of gym renovations.