JUPITER | All Saints Catholic School has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2021–2024 for its variety of age-appropriate Apple technology and instructional strategies that lead to student achievement and maximize individual potential. Using technology, students derive knowledge beyond the traditional teacher-led classroom during these unique times of learning during the pandemic. All Saints Catholic School has used Apple technology to inspire engagement and success in learning for all students.
Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and excellence. They use Apple technology to connect students to the world, fuel creativity, deepen collaboration, and make learning personal. Jill Broz, principal, affirms, “Our use of Apple technology allows students to discover the world and how things work, collaboratively learn and share with others, and communicate a product through creative means.”
The selection of All Saints Catholic School as an Apple Distinguished School highlights the school’s success in creating an innovative and compelling learning environment that engages students and provides tangible evidence of academic achievement. Through the use of Apple technology, All Saints students continue to be high-level thinkers and communicators of knowledge, developers in that knowledge through collaboration, and users of this knowledge to serve others in innovative ways. All Saints students grow into 21st century global learners to better their lives, the world today and in the future.
“With our seven years of Apple technology experience, administration and faculty successfully adapted lessons to keep students connected and learning. Using Apple technology, each teacher sought out ways to bring learning to life,” states Michelle Kleisley, technology director and 1:1 iPad program coordinator.
All Saints Catholic School is an interparochial school of the Diocese of Palm Beach that provides a faith-based education for grades pre-K4 through eighth grades. The school has grown its 1:1 iPad program for all grade levels since 2013.
For more information on All Saints School, contact Michelle Kleisley, technology director, at 561-748-8994 or mkleisley@allsaintsjupiter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.