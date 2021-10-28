PALM BEACH GARDENS | God is calling you? Are you listening?
National Vocation Awareness Week is coming up Nov. 7-13, 2021, to remind the faithful to be open to the Lord’s promptings and reach out to people who might make great priests, deacons or consecrated men and women.
To encourage those efforts, the Diocese of Palm Beach’s Office of Vocations and Seminarians is planning events during vocations week that draws attention to the need for all men and women to pursue a holy life. The events include the following:
• Sunday, Nov. 7, 5 p.m., vocations Mass, St. Helen Parish, 2085 Tallahassee Ave. in Vero Beach. Celebrant will be Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, diocesan director of vocations, followed by dinner. Students in sixth through 12th grades are invited to the dinner, which will include entertainment, brief talks and time for questions.
• Tuesday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Holy Hour for vocations, St. Joseph Parish, 1200 E. 10th St., Stuart.
• Wednesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Theology on Tap, Sailfish Brewing Co., 130 N. Second St., Fort Pierce. Vocations panel members will share their thoughts on the topic of “Vocation as a Joyful Call to Sacrificial Love.”
• Thursday, Nov. 11, 3 p.m., Holy Hour for vocations, Emmanuel Parish, 15700 S. Military Trail, Delray Beach.
• Thursday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m., Holy Hour for vocations, St. Rita Parish, 13645 Paddock Drive, Wellington.
• Friday, Nov. 12, a group of men will be going to a Vocations Awareness Weekend at St. John Vianney College Seminary, 2900 S.W. 87th Ave. in Miami.
The diocese currently has eight men studying for the priesthood. Deacon Daniel Donohue and Deacon Armando Leon are planning for priestly ordination May 14, 2022, and Marc Gustinelli is set to be ordained a deacon April 2, 2022.
The others are Joshua Martin, Joseph Zarcone, Jude Okeke, Dylan McKay and Saul Guerrero. All are students at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, except for Guerrero, who is on a propaedeutic year of work with NET Ministries, a teen evangelization program.
Father Daniel said one essential aspect of his office’s efforts is making people aware of the range of vocations in the church. For himself, before age 16, he didn’t consider a priestly vocation as a possibility.
“It’s an active pursuit of holiness, and relationship with the Lord. And then becoming aware of what are the different vocations,” he said.
Asked what parishioners can do to encourage vocations to the priesthood and religious life, Father Daniel said that No. 1 is prayer. He said intentional prayer for priests and religious bears fruit.
“I always say prayer in the most general sense for vocations, and then specifically praying for their kids,” he said. “My mom, who has three sons, said that she always prayed one of her sons would be a priest. I don’t think she ever thought it would be me. But as kids, we never heard that. She never prayed that prayer out loud in our presence.”
His prayer is that more parents would encourage their children to discern a church vocation.
“Oftentimes there can be a defensiveness or possessiveness of their children, and different misconceptions of the priesthood and religious life, like priests are lonely, it’s a horrible life, you give up so much and you’ll never see them again, all these different things,” Father Daniel said.
“The key word is encourage, not force, not pressure. I always tell people God is the one who calls, not them,” he said.
If the child responds positively, Father Daniel said, they can be given information on church vocations and connect them with a parish priest, religious or someone else who can help them answer questions.
To contact the Office of Vocations and Seminarians, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/vocations, call 561-775-9555 or email vocations@diocesepb.org. Follow the office on Facebook at @pbvocations.
