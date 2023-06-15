AIM retreat

Retreatants and their buddies work on a poster during the AIM ministry retreat June 10, 2023, in Delray Beach.
AIM retreat

Harriet Molinski, one of AIM's founders, is recognized for her service to those with physical disabilities by Bishop Barbarito.

DELRAY BEACH  |  In another sign of relief from the COVID-19 pandemic, the first weekend retreat in four years of the AIM ministry of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton was held June 9-11, 2023, at the Duncan Conference Center in Delray Beach. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito celebrated Mass with the retreat participants June 11. The theme of the retreat for adults with physical disabilities was “We are the Body of Christ and We Do Not Stand Alone.”

It was the 68th retreat presented by AIM, which stands for Achieve, Inspire and Motivate. The ministry was started in 1979 at St. Joan of Arc by Harriet and Bernie Molinski. Their daughter, Kathy, who was suffering from Huntington’s disease at the time, was unable to participate in an extended retreat, and they wanted to bring a ministry to their parish that focused on overnight gatherings for people with disabilities.

AIM retreat

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito poses for a photo with Elena Hernandez, one of the AIM retreat participants, after Mass June 10, 2023.

