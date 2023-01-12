PLB Tanzania orphans 1

Father Mark Mlay shows photos taken at the mission in Moshi, Tanzania, that he helped start to improve the lives of street orphans through education.

NORTH PALM BEACH  |  In addition to his pastoral work at St. Clare Parish in North Palm Beach, where he is parochial vicar, Father Mark Mlay has a mission in Moshi, Tanzania, to improve the lives of street orphans through education, both religious and academic.

“By providing an education to children, you can change their lives,” he said. “When you give a child a chance for a good education, you don’t know what you are making of that child in the future. Many of the orphans’ parents died during the AIDS epidemic and now COVID.”

