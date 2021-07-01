PORT ST. LUCIE | Many Catholic parishes throughout the Diocese of Palm Beach offer their parishioners the opportunity to sit in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. For example, St. Bernadette Church in Port St. Lucie, offers perpetual adoration 24 hours a day, six days a week, from 9 a.m. Monday to 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the chapel.
Father Victor Ulto, pastor, expressed that perpetual adoration at St. Bernadette Church is a quiet time where faithful come to worship and pray before the real presence of Jesus—the consecrated host — placed in the center of the monstrance.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church, (Celebration of the Christian Mystery, 1374), defines the real presence of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, “The mode of Christ’s presence under the Eucharistic species is unique. It raises the Eucharist above all the sacraments as ‘the perfection of the spiritual life and the end to which all the sacraments tend.’ In the most Blessed Sacrament of the Eucharist ‘the body and blood, together with the soul and divinity of our Lord Jesus Christ and, therefore, the whole Christ is truly, really and substantially contained.’”
In his homily June 21, 2021, Father Ulto stressed holiness and the life of St. Aloysius Gonzaga, who also cherished the power of the Eucharist in adoration.
“We all share a common call to holiness,” Father Ulto said. “We are all called to be saints. St. Aloysius Gonzaga received his strength through interior prayer. He had a great prayer life. He never missed the Eucharist because he knew that that bread and that wine was Jesus himself, no longer bread and wine. If he wanted to be like Jesus, he had to allow Jesus to consume him as he consumed Jesus in Holy Communion.”
The Florida Catholic asked Father Ulto why adoration is important. He responded that “the Eucharist is the source and center of our lives as Catholics” and has been at the heart of the parish’s growth as a faith community. “At first, we didn’t have any permanent place (to worship); however, we were allowed to use a modular building on our property where the grotto is, which was included as a dedicated worship space. We began exposition of the Blessed Sacrament from that moment; and that was only one day a week at the time. I know that that is what has made our parish grow and be blessed is our devotion to the Eucharist.”
Stephanie Cassidy, a parishioner and faithful participant in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, said, “Adoration is the most unbelievable experience; you feel Jesus there. My message for Catholics who don’t believe in the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Blessed Sacrament is this, come for a couple of minutes and God will do the rest.”
St. Bernadette parishioners and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion, Marie and Jules Deslouches, stated that “adoration is a praising prayer.” Marie said, “When I lost my younger brother, I came to adoration. I feel through adoration, Jesus is talking to me in my heart to follow the will of God saying, ‘I am always with you and I will never abandon you.’”
Jules spoke of patience. “If the first time you go to adoration and you don’t feel anything, be patient. It’s like when you first start praying the rosary, you can hardly say ten Hail Mary’s. When you are used to it, you can say one or two rosaries.”
Father Ulto expounded, “We are not there (adoration) to get something out of it. That’s God’s will if he wants us to get something out of it. We are there primarily to praise him and to thank him. It’s kind of like St. Augustine’s prayer, ’Late have I loved you,’ where St. Augustine breathed in the perfume of the Lord and he can’t get enough now.”
St. Bernadette Parish’s adoration chapel was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Father Ulto was joyous in being able to reopen the adoration chapel upon the recent easing of restrictions.
To keep everyone safe, outside the door to the Msgr. Cosmo G. Saporito chapel, named in honor of the late Msgr. Saporito, are sanitary wipes for everyone to use for their hands and for the pushbutton code to the chapel. The number of chairs were reduced to accommodate the distance requirement, but more chairs were recently added with the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.
The priest attributed the real presence of Jesus in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament as the reason why so many of his parishioners were able to survive the pandemic. “So many of us who became ill have had health restored because of the love of Jesus. Those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 have a strength that they would not ordinarily have if it weren’t for Jesus.”
Many saints, popes, women religious and clergy have dedicated hours and, in some cases, their life’s vocation in prayer before the Blessed Sacrament. One such religious order is the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration in Dyer, Indiana. Pope Francis on March 27, 2013 signed a proclamation conferring the title of Blessed to the foundress of the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, Blessed Maria Theresia Bonzel, who founded the order in 1863 in Olpe, Germany.
In a telephone interview with the Florida Catholic, Sister Janice Kolesiak of the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration spoke about the importance of adoration.
“Adoration is being with your dearest friend, a friend like no other with whom you have a special relationship with God. No wonder Blessed Mother Maria Theresia wanted to have perpetual adoration right from the beginning; it is a grounding, a basis of everything we do. This is Almighty God. It makes you think about who he is, his awesome presence,” Sister Kolesiak said.
To learn more about St. Bernadette Parish in Port St. Lucie, visit stbernadetteslw.org or call 772-336-9956. Follow the parish on Facebook and YouTube @StBernadetteSLW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.