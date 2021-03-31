Vero Beach | Wendy Enriquez of Vero Beach has undertaken a 72-day vow of silence to help encourage an end to abortion. Enriquez, who converted to Catholicism in 2020, will complete her vow of silence on April 3, 2021, at the Easter Vigil, and though the act of faith has been a challenge, she said it has filled her heart with gratitude and taught her much.
Enriquez shared that she was inspired to give up the use of her voice as a Lenten sacrifice by her patron saint, Mother Teresa, to bring awareness to the pro-life cause and thereby giving a voice to the voiceless.
“It is our duty to protect the innocent, promote a culture of life and support pregnant and parenting mothers in need. Mother Teresa lived a life of service and my desire is to know, love and serve God through this peaceful and prayerful act to encourage the conversion of hearts.,” said Enriquez in a phone interview with the Florida Catholic. “Society, media, the internet and even churches are full of opinions and disagreements. I wanted to take a different approach.”
For those curious about the logistics the vow of silence entails, Enriquez explained, “I do speak with my husband Rex and my Meals on Wheels clients,” she said of the people she meets most regularly. “I participate in Mass, and I sing in the choir. I carry a sign with details about my vow of silence and encourage others to join me in prayer.”
Prayer is really the lion’s share of this undertaking and Rex, her husband who is a retired Air Force veteran, joins his wife in fervent prayer.
“When we wake in the morning, the first thing we do is thank Jesus and profess our love for him,” Rex said. “We have a morning prayer and evening prayer, and we pray before every meal.”
“I pray the rosary daily, and we have a Blessed Virgin Mary holy water font at our front door. Every time we enter and exit, we thank our Blessed Mother for her love and sacrifice and ask her to intercede for us and others as we strive to know, love and serve God,” Enriquez said.
The challenge has not been without obstacles, and the experience has had a profound impact on the entire family.
“This is the first time I’ve ever done something like this, and I wasn’t sure what to expect and I couldn’t anticipate some of the challenges I would encounter,” Enriquez said. “At times, it has put my husband in a unique situation when we’re together, as he has to answer questions for me. I grocery shop online and that helps tremendously, but there are instances when I must speak at stores or I sometimes forget my sign. Also, doing this during the pandemic has been interesting; since we wear masks, I am really only able to communicate with my eyes.”
Enriquez still seems to be able to communicate, despite not being able to do so verbally. “I am an outgoing and energetic person, so the vow of silence was an adjustment,” she said. “I have seen my fellow parishioners and others nod in agreement when reading my sign and the gratitude they feel for this act of sacrifice. I have had people stop and pray with me and thank me for doing this.”
For Enriquez, who originally hails from Richmond, Virginia and has only been in the church for a short time, the support and encouragement she has received is a blessing.
“Our parish stewardship prayer reads: ‘Loving God, we praise you as the source of all that we are and all that we have. Help us to become a people with thankful hearts; sharing your blessings wherever we go, bringing love where there is none, giving generously with joy and trust. Accept the sacrifices we offer and the talents we bring that they may bet abundant blessings. We ask this through Christ our Lord.’ The stewardship prayer fills my heart and nourishes my soul each week during Mass and fuels my desire and purpose to love and serve as Jesus did.”
As a member of the choir at Holy Cross Church in Vero Beach, Enriquez said the vow of silence has blessed her with an abundance of support and encouragement, and she is grateful for all of it. She was quick to thank the clergy at her parish, her choir director and RCIA instructor Dr. Daniel Kroger, her husband, her close friend Cecelia Lyons and RCIA sponsor Carole Graves.
The sign she carries asks readers to respect her vow of silence as she offers her voice as sacrifice and prays for an end to abortion. “Today I commit myself to be active in the pro-life movement and to never stop defending life until all my brothers and sisters are protected and our nation once again becomes a nation with liberty and justice – not just for some but for all, through Christ our Lord.”