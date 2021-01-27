As I left the parish where I am assigned, St. Ann Church in West Palm Beach, many parishioners and people told me, “Enjoy your vacation.” I told them, “I am not going on vacation, I am going on retreat.” All seminarians and priests make a retreat once a year for approximately one week. The purpose of which is to take time to be pulled out of our ordinary circumstances and daily routine, which can leave us in our own world with our own projects and plans.
In order to understand how a retreat is different from ordinary life, one has to imagine leaving the world behind and being alone with God. At the retreat center where I stayed, I woke up every day to a real alarm clock and not a phone. Being in this environment allowed me to experience complete silence. You can only hear the birds, your own footsteps, and the sounds of nature. Since there is no one to talk to or anywhere to go early in the morning, I prayed in silence in front of the Blessed Sacrament. This gave me the opportunity to bring all of my desires, problems, and cares to God. I was able to center my life on the Mass, which became the big event of the day.
There were two presentations every day, given by Father Michael Nixon, a priest of the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee. These presentations centered on the main focus of the retreat, which was the spirituality of St. Joseph. St. Joseph’s intercession was very present and powerful for me during the retreat. I was able to expel the demons from my life and adore Jesus in the Eucharist and spend time with him, just as St. Joseph did.
Every afternoon, I walked around the beautiful campus of the seminary, prayed the rosary and remembered the intentions of those I needed to pray for that day. Besides prayer, my time was spent immersed in spiritual reading, especially the desert fathers depicted in the Old Testament. I read about these men who left everything in the world behind to find intimacy with our Lord. They didn’t do this because the world is such a disturbing place, they did it because they wanted to leave behind any distractions or temptations that would keep them from the truth of our existence, which is that we are beloved sons and daughters of God in Christ who exist to reverence, serve, and praise him. This brought to my mind the merchant in Jesus’ parable who finds the pearl of great price and sells all that he has to buy it.
After much prayer, spiritual reading and some exercise, I spent every night in adoration in front of the Blessed Sacrament before retiring to my room and getting a great night’s sleep, thanks to the aid of no screens or media. By Saturday afternoon, I said goodbye to the seminary and the retreat life. My feeling was that it would be hard to get back to the normal pace of life after this time of renewal. Upon my return to West Palm Beach, the loud noise and the busyness of downtown told me that the tranquility of the seminary was far behind. Yet, I was happy to be back serving the community, doing what I love and seeing all those people who matter most.
Gustinelli is a Diocese of Palm Beach seminarian and is in his pastoral year at St. Ann Church in West Palm Beach.