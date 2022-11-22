Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

Having just celebrated Thanksgiving, the season of Christmas is quickly before us. The celebration of Thanksgiving brings us together with our families and has a sense of peace and tranquility to it. Many understandably express how much they enjoy Thanksgiving, but do not look forward to the Christmas season as it brings with it so much preparation and concern of pleasing others. We know that shopping for gifts, sending out cards, decorating, going to parties and preparing events can cause a great deal of exhaustion and even anxiety. It seems that when Christmas arrives there is a sense of relief that it is over. Many times, there is also a sense of dissatisfaction since, with all of the preparation and expectation, things do not work out as expected. The perfect gift was not given or received, family problems escalated, cards were too late and many other dissatisfactions were present. It would be wonderful if Christmas had the same sense of peace as Thanksgiving.

This year, we begin the season of Advent on the Sunday immediately following the celebration of Thanksgiving. We are also presented with a season of Advent that only occurs every couple of years: It has a full four weeks to it. It begins on Sunday, Nov. 27, and concludes on Saturday, Dec. 24. Four full weeks! Because of the way the calendar falls, some Advent seasons only have one or two days for the final week of Advent. This is a good year for us to take advantage of the season of Advent in preparing for Christmas and avoiding the frustrations that the Christmas season can bring. This year, we can say that we have a perfect season of Advent.

