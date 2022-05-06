WEST PALM BEACH | Cardinal Newman High School has opened its arms to welcome a 15-year-old student who fled the war in Ukraine with her mother.
Sasha Chernyshenko was living in Kyiv Feb. 24, the day that Russia invaded her country. Her parents hadn’t slept all night because they kept hearing bombing in the distance. Being a heavy sleeper, Sasha didn’t hear it. Waking up, she immediately checked her phone and saw that her classmates had already moved to other cities away from the capitol.
A week later, Sasha said, her father, who was concerned about their safety, put she and her mother on a train, where they stayed for 10 hours until they arrived at a Ukrainian city near the Polish border. Thousands of people were fleeing at the same time, so it was very crowded, she said.
“The next day volunteers helped us get to the border, where we stayed for eight hours outside. It was freezing and snowing. We got to Krakow the next day, so we didn’t sleep for the whole night,” Sasha said.
An American friend of her mother’s invited them to stay in his apartment in the West Palm Beach area. Sasha, who is a figure skater, had been to Florida several years ago for a vacation and to compete in a skating event in Miami, she said. Getting from Poland to South Florida took 28 hours and three plane rides.
“When we just arrived here, my mom understood that the war will not end soon and I need to finish school,” Sasha said. “We met Catholic people in the Church and they helped us, especially Brother Thomas (Zoppo, president of Cardinal Newman) helped me and allowed me here. I’m so grateful for that. I like it very much. People here are very nice and friendly, especially teachers.”
Going to classes as a freshman at Cardinal Newman is quite different, Sasha said, from the public school she attended in Kyiv, where she learned English. “The system of teaching is different, and I think maybe in our school teachers (in Ukraine) are a little bit more strict.” She added that American teachers seem to smile more and talk with their students.
Her transition to Cardinal Newman about a month ago has been eased, she said, by the helpful staff and students making her feel welcomed. A fellow freshman, Lily Monteiro, whose mother works at the school, introduced Sasha to her teachers and friends, and initially helped her get to classes.
“Everyone really likes her,” said Lily, who accompanied Sasha to a local ice rink where she practices. Sasha tried to teach Lily how to skate, but Lily admitted her failure as a student. Lily said she ice-skated when she was younger, “but it’s not like riding a bike.”
Lily said that Sasha is adjusting well. “The teachers love her handwriting. Our history teacher, who is also our homeroom teacher, always comes up to me and says, ‘Look what Sasha wrote. Her handwriting’s so good.’”
Brother Thomas said Sasha has blended remarkably well into her new surroundings.
“We’ve been impressed at how quickly she’s been able to make that adjustment given the circumstances in her home country,” he said. “I think under the best of circumstances it’s hard to come in toward the end of the academic year, but she’s been able to jump in with both feet and make a wonderful transition. Very impressive.”
He feels it reflects well on the entire school community that Sasha has been welcomed and is adjusting well.
Sasha does miss the family members she left behind in Ukraine, including her father, brother, grandparents and aunts. Her brother owns restaurants in Ukraine, and one was recently destroyed by Russian bombs. “But he opened another one, and every day he cooks food for military people and police,” she said.
Being away from her home in Kyiv, where she was comfortable and loved to go for walks and hang out with friends, has been the most difficult change, Sasha said. She worries about what will happen to her family members and friends.
When the war first began, people thought it would end after about a month, she said. Many residents even started coming back to Kyiv. Now they say the war could last a year.
“All of my friends already are in other countries, in Italy and France, Germany. Maybe it could be possible that I will never see them again because their parents decide not to come back to Ukraine.”
For more information on Cardinal Newman High School, visit https://cardinalnewman.com/. To support those affected by the war in Ukraine, go to https://www.crs.org/our-work-overseas/where-we-work/ukraine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.