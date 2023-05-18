Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

May and June are the months of graduation from grammar schools, high schools and colleges. Graduation is a very significant step in life for young people as they go forth filled with insights into themselves and life, in new directions with a great spirit of hope. It is my special joy, as the bishop of the Diocese of Palm Beach, to congratulate all of the graduates from the schools within our diocese, no matter what level of education they have achieved and no matter in what school they have achieved it. I wish all God’s blessings as you continue on the path you have chosen for the future, no matter what that may be. I also congratulate your parents and thank them for all they have done for you and continue to do. There is no greater source of education than from our families. I know how grateful you, as young people, are to your parents, as we all are, for the loving sacrifices they have made for you.

I would like to reflect upon some words which our Holy Father, Pope Francis, spoke to the young people of Budapest during his pilgrimage to Hungary a few weeks ago in the latter part of April. These words are most fitting for those who are graduating. The pope expressed to the young people, “You may well ask: How do we win in life? Just as in sports, there are two basic steps. First, aim high, then train.”

