we celebrate the heart which the Lord has given to us and redeemed through His Cross and Resurrection. The Lord took our heart to Himself and let it be pierced so that we might be made new with His heart dwelling within us. May our heart be overcome with Paschal joy and radiate that joy to others in a time when a true heart is so much needed. A Blessed, happy and healthy Easter to all!
— Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito
En Pascua,
celebramos el corazón que el Señor nos ha dado y redimido a través de su Cruz y Resurrección. El Señor tomó nuestro corazón para Sí mismo y lo dejó traspasar para que pudiéramos ser renacidos con Su corazón morando dentro de nosotros. Que nuestro corazón se inunde de alegría pascual e irradie esa alegría a los demás en un momento en que tanto se necesita un corazón verdadero. ¡Bendecida, feliz y saludable Pascua para todos!
— Obispo Gerald M. Barbarito
Nan Pak,
nou selebre kè Granmèt la te ban nou ak rachte li te rachte nou gras a kwa li ak rezirèksyon li a. Granmèt la te pran kè nou pou li menm epi li te kite l pèse pou nou te kapab vin nouvo ak kè li ki rete nan nou. Se pou kè nou kapab ranpli ak lajwa Pak la epi gaye lajwa sa a bay lòt moun nan yon tan kote yon vrè kè nesesè anpil. Yon Pak beni, joye epi sen a nou tout!
