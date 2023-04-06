Easter Resurrection Pietro Perugino

The San Francesco al Prato Resurrection is a painting by the Italian Renaissance painter Pietro Perugino, dating to c. 1499. It is housed in the Pinacoteca Vaticana, Rome.

At Easter,

we celebrate the heart which the Lord has given to us and redeemed through His Cross and Resurrection. The Lord took our heart to Himself and let it be pierced so that we might be made new with His heart dwelling within us. May our heart be overcome with Paschal joy and radiate that joy to others in a time when a true heart is so much needed. A Blessed, happy and healthy Easter to all!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.