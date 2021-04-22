Recent converts Nelson and Keri Sanchez began their Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) study at St. Lucie Catholic Church in 2019; they entered the faith on Pentecost Sunday in 2020. Their journey to Catholicism was at times turbulent, especially as they weighed their involvement with a local Protestant community with the teachings of the Catholic Church.
Keri was baptized as a Lutheran, and Nelson was raised without any particular focus on faith; his dad is a Jehovah’s Witness and his mother a nominal Catholic. They didn’t celebrate Christmas and as a young adult, and he was skeptical about faith until a set of circumstances got his attention.
“I leased a car before Keri and I were engaged and was putting a lot of miles on it,” he said. Unable to withdraw from the deal, he found himself owing $7,000 due to the extra mileage. It was during an online group chat with friends that he sarcastically said, “Pray for me.” To his surprise, their prayers seemed to work.
Nelson went to a different car dealership seeking a way out of the debt. “The salesman was actually helpful, and I got a better deal,” he recalled. The salesman realized he recognized Nelson from the local Christian church the couple had been infrequently attending. Keri gave her husband a nudge under the table, with the message: “We have to go to church tomorrow.”
“I thought I was a ‘good person’,” Nelson explained, adding that he didn’t see a need to be religious. He and Keri spent time with other Christians and went to church occasionally. That Sunday, he heard a familiar sermon about man’s attempt to find God apart from Christ. This time the sermon hit him with a new realization and “I finally heard the rest of it. Keri lost it (her emotions). It made sense.”
Keri had been experiencing her own challenge of faith. As a speech pathologist at Florida State Christian Academy in Fort Pierce, Keri encountered a co-worker who was a Jehovah’s Witness, and she really didn’t understand their beliefs or how to defend her own. “How can we know what we believe is true? How can we defend our faith? I invited him (the co-worker) to a bible study to give a proper defense,” she said. In January of 2019, Keri also became pregnant and developed hyperemesis gravidarum – uncontrolled vomiting. “I was miserable; always nauseous and dehydrated,” she recalled. These combined set of circumstances led her to question the role faith played in her life.
The couple continued to attend worship services and bible study at their Christian church with a friend who was the youth pastor. They heard another sermon compelling them to ponder if their faith was just for the immediate moment or a lifelong journey. “Ask for faith,” was what Nelson heard, as he bowed his head and prayed.
That motivated him with the desire to be baptized in their Christian church and, after a beach ceremony, they officially became members. As they lived their newly found faith, they volunteered and studied the bible. The couple immersed themselves in ministry five days a week as greeters, youth leaders – everything. They were on fire for the Lord. “We were on the search for truth,” Keri said, “and then I had the worst year of my life coming to Catholicism.”
During this time, Keri noticed that Nelson’s determination to know more held fast and it was tough on her. As Nelson began to change his thinking and beliefs to reflect the teachings of the Catholic Church.
Nelson was looking for a reason to leave Calvinism. “I want to be where truth is,” he said. He contacted Father Mark Szanyi at St. Lucie Catholic Church and learned about RCIA. He read Catholic speaker Scott Hahn’s “Rome Sweet Home.” “It was everything my soul needed,” he said. “Scott Hahn’s wife, Kymberly, also an author of Catholic topics, had everything Keri needed. “I didn’t feel alone anymore,” Keri said. “That’s when my heart was finally opened. We both feel blessed that we came into the Church as a couple. We have the joy of Jesus. All of the ‘whys’ are answered for me. In Jesus I have eternal joy.”
Nelson, who has a background in digital marketing and a degree in Healthcare Management, wanted to combine his talents with serving his church. He volunteers at St. Lucie Church as a social media coordinator, posting and updating content to the parish’s social media platforms and adding new visuals and livestreaming Masses. He said he appreciates having a church that’s “shepherding us the way it’s meant to be – not on our own trying to figure it out.”
“Our baptisms were accepted because we were baptized in the Name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit,” Nelson said.
The couple said they are still friends with those at their former church and regularly attend Theology on Tap, a multi-parish sponsored event designed to bring together Catholic young adults in their faith journey.
Nelson added, “If Jesus founded and bestowed authority to give us his body and blood with the succession of apostles through reconciliation, that’s truth for me.”
