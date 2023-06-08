NORTH PALM BEACH | Eight hundred Hispanic/Latino parishioners from throughout the Diocese of Palm Beach gathered June 4 in the hall at St. Paul of the Cross Parish for the 35th diocesan Encuentro.

With the theme of “Eucharist and Community: Perfect Union,” the afternoon event included inspiring talks focused on understanding the Eucharist and developing devotion to the Real Presence of Jesus.

