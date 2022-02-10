WEST PALM BEACH | The Diocese of Palm Beach is blessed with faithful of all ages who give generously of their time, talent and treasure. For example, 200 Cardinal Newman High School students, parents, staff and alumni participated in a special event Feb. 5 to pack 60,000 meals for people in need.

To close out Catholic Schools Week, the school community partnered with Cross Catholic Outreach to help the food insecure in countries of the Caribbean and Central America.

Tessie O’Dea, relationship development manager with Cross Catholic Outreach of Boca Raton, told the volunteer meal packers: “We’re here today because God is calling us. God is calling each and every one of us to respond to the needs of the poor.”

She said 25,000 people die from malnutrition every day in the world, including 10,000 children. That’s 11 people every minute. “I’m forever grateful, on behalf of Cross Catholic Outreach and the partners and beneficiaries that are going to receive this food,” O’Dea added.

Christian Brother Thomas Zoppo, Cardinal Newman’s president, blessed the food and “those who will prepare it, those who will deliver it and those who will benefit from it. Help us to be more aware of those who go without, and to more generously share our resources.”

He said the event was “the culmination of what it really means to be a Catholic school: a school of faith, a school of service and a school of excellence.”

The meal packers watched a short video to learn how to do their jobs, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness and efficiency.

Each sealed bag of vitamin-enriched food feeds six people, said O’Dea, who has cooked the meals in Guatemala and Haiti. Some who receive the bags add more vegetables, broth and protein (fish, beef, chicken or pork) to expand the meal to feed many more.

Gretchen Webster has two sons — John, a Cardinal Newman senior, and Donald, who graduated last year. “They’re so used to opening up the refrigerator and getting whatever they want,” she said. “They did the Boxes of Joy (another Cross Catholic program) through All Saints. This is just wonderful. This is the first year I was involved with this.”

Allie Kleisley, class of 1991 and one the event’s organizers, serves as director of admissions. “It’s an expensive event, but I got some private donors,” she said. “Some of them are here today. They were able to cover the cost so there was no cost to the school.”

Georgina Keogh and Sophia Angle were two freshmen who packed meals. “It’s kind of important to contribute to the school,” Georgina said, “and it makes you feel good.”

O’Dea said she hopes to take students on a mission trip so they can witness the difference that the meals and Boxes of Joy make in the lives of people who are, on a basic level, just like them.

“I always call this a two-way ministry because we transform our own hearts,” she said.

Laura Budnyk, a graduate of Cardinal Newman and the daughter of the high school’s first athletic director, works at St. Clare School in North Palm Beach. She recalled St. Clare’s teachers packing meals a few years ago.

“So, when I saw this pop up on Facebook, I thought, ‘Oh, I have to be there.’ It’s just a great sense of community, bringing back the love to the other countries, the less fortunate,” Budnyk said. “We’re very fortunate here, and it’s nice to pay it forward.”

Katie Kervi, Neumann’s principal, enjoyed seeing the students having fun doing something to help others. “I want them to understand how a little pebble can make a ripple that goes on and on and on,” she said. “And it’s been really fun to see that they don’t need incentives to be here. They just wanted to be here. They wanted to help. And I think that they’re going to walk away with a real feeling of what it means to make a difference.”

For information about Cardinal Newman High School, visit https://cardinalnewman.com. To learn about Cross Catholic Outreach, go to https://crosscatholic.org/.