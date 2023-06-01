STEM teachers Fellows Scholarship

Diann Bacchus, principal of St. Luke School, right, stands with Robert Bacchus, left, Kenia Lama and Jesus Lopez — three teachers chosen for the University of Notre Dame’s STEM Teaching Fellowship program.

PALM SPRINGS | Three educators at St. Luke Catholic School have been selected to participate in the University of Notre Dame’s STEM Teaching Fellowship program starting this summer. They were chosen from eight schools that are part of the program’s seventh cohort.

Over three summers, said St. Luke’s principal, Diann Bacchus, the teachers will visit the Notre Dame campus in Indiana to receive professional development in teaching practices, leadership and equity in education, which entails ways to reach all students, even the ones in the back of the classroom who rarely participate. The teachers also will take classes during the school year and gather for January “summit meetings” to examine their progress.

