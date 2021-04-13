Nine men will be ordained to the transitional diaconate at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach April 17, 2021. They include Donald Amodeo, Zachary Brasseur, Daniel Donohue, Zackary Gray, José Grullón, Armando León, Kyle McClure, David Portorreal and Joseph Tran. Pictured here are, from back row left, Transitional Deacon Sebastián Grisales (Archdiocese of Miami), Portoreal (Diocese of Venice), Donohue (Diocese of Palm Beach), McClure and Gray (both of the Diocese of Orlando); from front row left Grullón (Diocese of Venice), Amodeo, Tran (Diocese of Orlando) and León (Diocese of Palm Beach). (COURTESY | ST. VINCENT DE PAUL REGIONAL SEMINARY)