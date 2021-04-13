BOYNTON BEACH | A total of 12 seminarians of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary are one step closer to the priesthood.
On April 11, 2021, Archbishop Thomas Wenski ordained three archdiocesan semianrians at St. Mary Cathedral in Miami. On April 17, 2021, Bishop William A. Wack, CSC, of Pensacola-Tallahassee will ordain nine seminarians — including two from the Diocese of Palm Beach — as transitional deacons at the seminary in Boynton Beach. The liturgy will be livestreamed Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at www.svdp.edu/live.
The nine men to be ordained at this Mass are from the following dioceses: Daniel Donohue and Armando León from Palm Beach; Donald Amodeo and Zachary Brasseur from St. Petersburg; Zackary Gray, Kyle McClure and Joseph Tran from Orlando; and José Grullón and David Portorreal from Venice.
As newly ordained deacons, these men will be assigned to parishes where they will exercise their ministry in preparation to become priests in the following year. Among many duties, they will preach, perform baptisms, witness marriages, as well as preside over wakes and funerals.