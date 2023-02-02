Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

Do you love Jesus? If we love Jesus, then wouldn’t we want to do what He asks? Jesus ever calls us to a new commandment. He said, “Love one another as I have loved you” (cf: John 13:34). When we participate in the celebration of Mass and approach the altar, we make of our hands a throne to receive Jesus, the bread of heaven.

