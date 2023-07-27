Solomon ascended the throne of Israel in Jerusalem after his father, King David, died. King David wisely instructed his son to follow God’s law. In his prayers to God about his appointment, Solomon asks God to give him, God’s servant, an understanding heart so he is able to govern “this vast people of yours!” God replies to Solomon to not be afraid, that he will endow Solomon with a heart so wise and understanding that no one can compare. Solomon’s humble prayer is an offering to God. He offers his entire self that he be worthy of God’s call to him.
Today, we too are called to offer our entire self to God as we accept His call to serve Him. God, the author of our every moment, seeks us to be with Him. Sometimes we may choose another person or thing instead of God. Solomon eventually abandoned God and his kingship did not end the way it began. You may find yourself at war with others in your daily living or even those you do not know, shouting at the television news announcers or others who speak to you on social media, because you are dissatisfied with yourself. You are dissatisfied with yourself because you are alone — separated from God in a small or big way.
The gift God offers to us is Himself. He tells us that we are a part of Him — a part of His communion, community. He invites us to His heavenly banquet — we don’t have to physically die to participate as He gave us Himself in the gift of the Eucharist. He asks us to join Him now so that we can continue to live with Him in heaven. Eating is an experience. It is not a task. It is communion. It is life-giving. In the Eucharist, God gives life both to our bodies and to our souls. He feeds us physically and spiritually. God becomes our food. In the physicality of Jesus, He becomes food for us. In the Eucharist, He invites us to allow His divinity to mingle with our humanity.
The Blessed Sacrament is reposed in the tabernacle of each parish church so that by His Presence, the church is a sacred space. As you partake of the Eucharist, you also become a tabernacle for the Blessed Sacrament; you become His dwelling place. If you are able to receive Jesus, then you will not be separated from God. You will bring heaven to this earth.
At the end of the celebration of Mass, you hear the words, “Go and announce the Gospel of the Lord,” “Go in peace, glorifying the Lord by your life,” or simply, “Go in peace.” God commissions the people gathered — to be the signs of the great mystery we have celebrated, so that you may fulfill God’s will in your daily lives. The Mass enlightens your Christian vocation to share in the mission of Christ by bringing forth His message to the world. Like Solomon, God bestows upon you a heart full of wisdom and understanding. For you, by virtue of your Baptism, are already a priest, prophet and king striving for holiness and spiritual growth in prayer. You are called to be the heart of God — the heart of mercy and justice — to your family, neighbors, friends, and all you may encounter. Anyone whom you meet, as you are a tabernacle of the Blessed Sacrament, will come to know God.
We recall the words of St. Teresa of Avila, “Christ has no body now on earth but yours; no hands but yours; no feet but yours. Yours are the eyes through which the compassion of Christ must look out on the world. Yours are the feet with which He is to go about doing good. Yours are the hands with which He is to bless His people.” May we be a Eucharist!
