Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

 Solomon ascended the throne of Israel in Jerusalem after his father, King David, died. King David wisely instructed his son to follow God’s law. In his prayers to God about his appointment, Solomon asks God to give him, God’s servant, an understanding heart so he is able to govern “this vast people of yours!” God replies to Solomon to not be afraid, that he will endow Solomon with a heart so wise and understanding that no one can compare. Solomon’s humble prayer is an offering to God. He offers his entire self that he be worthy of God’s call to him.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.