Orlando WYD

Diocese of Orlando pilgrims on the first day of World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal.
Orlando WYD

Gathering in "City of Joy," the space that joins the Vocational Fair, the Chapel and the Reconciliation Park at World Youth Day Lisbon 2023.
Orlando WYD

Pilgrims gather in Tejo Park, Lisbon, in anticipation of the vigil and Mass with Pope Francis.
Orlando WYD

Father Ángel García, Holy Cross Parish parochial vicar, left, stands with Dylan Macrae and Naimi Salazar at World Youth Day.
Orlando WYD

Father Ángel García and Father Jorge Torres in Tejo Park at World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon.
Orlando WYD

Mary Gulde, a parishioner of St. Mary Magdelen Parish in Altamonte Springs, lights a candle in the Basilica of the Holy Trinity in Fatima, Portugal.
Orlando WYD

Pilgrims of World Youth Day from the Diocese of Orlando visit a church within the "City of Joy" in Lisbon.

ORLANDO  |   It was a hectic morning at the Gulde house. Mary, her husband, Anthony, and their five children made final additions to suitcases, anxious about the trip to Portugal and the days ahead. On the agenda — a visit to Fatima and then six days in Lisbon for World Youth Day Aug. 1-6.

This would be Mary’s second World Youth Day. Her first visit was when she was 25 years old. “It was a gamechanger for me,” said the St. Mary Magdalen parishioner. “I saw the universal church at a level I’d never seen before.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.