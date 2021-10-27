ALTAMONTE SPRINGS | Women seldom hear, “You are enough. You are who God has chosen you to be. Your identity is rooted as a beloved daughter in Christ.” Women often believe the lie that they are not worthy of being claimed by Him.
The hope is to change that through several presentations at this year’s Go Beyond conference for women themed “Born for This.” St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Altamonte Springs will host the event Nov. 6, 2021, in three languages — English, Spanish and Portuguese.
Kristina Blair, director of faith formation at St. Mary Magdalene and conference planning committee member, spoke about how the theme popped into her head from a sticker she received at a religious education conference right before the pandemic. Blair felt pressure when returning to work when the church reopened. That’s when the message hit her.
“I walked to my office and I saw the sticker on my door, and it felt like a consolation that God, through the words of St. Joan of Arc, was telling me, ‘You were born for this moment.’ I can do this. This is the moment I was made for,” Blair said.
Lydia Britton, director of faith formation at St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Orlando, said the theme was also based on the book of Esther and the sacrifices Esther made for the love of her people. Esther’s selflessness inspired the women on the conference’s core team to ponder the message women need to hear today.
“God has equipped women with the gifts necessary for the ultimate sacrifice for those who we love,” Britton said. “So that’s where this theme came from — that like Esther, we’re in the position to give hope to others. I think it’s important in these trying times to turn inward to the graces God has given us as women and those graces give hope to people.”
Britton is childhood friends with one of the speakers, Dominican Sister Mariana de Jesus. They grew up together and have remained in touch ever since. Britton mentioned another speaker was lined up for the event, but God had other plans. While pondering new options, Britton said Sister de Jesus kept coming up in her heart.
“Her testimony and genuine love for ministry is what drew me to including her,” Britton said. “She has a very great sense of humor…She’s fun, she’s bubbly, she’s strong, but spiritually, she’s just on fire.”
Committee member Rachel Bulman, selected the English speaker for the conference. Bulman heard Sister Josephine Garrett speak at a Catholic version of a TED talk and knew Sister Garrett radiated joy that needed to be shared with all women. Bulman believes Sister Garrett will help others find their missions as children of God because she has found her own identity and vocation within Christ. Bulman is confident Sister Garrett will lead others toward Him.
“I think the main message is that the themes of the talk are: Chosen, Equipped and Sent. Through all of that, there is this encounter with God,” shared Sister Garrett. “God doesn’t cease to be Emmanuel. [He is] present in your calling, in giving you the graces you need to go out. So, I think the main message is the enduring presence of Christ. That’s what makes us not afraid. Not through our own faculties or our own strengths, but because we are grafted onto Christ, we can be not afraid.”
To register for the conference visit: https://womens-conf-11-6-21.eventbrite.com
