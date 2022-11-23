ORL Book of Gospels Catholic Culture

The Book of Gospels at Mary, Mother of God Chapel at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center in Winter Park illustrates one of the readings in Year C.

One of the greatest gifts the Second Vatican Council offered the Church is a deeper appreciation for and exposure to the Bible. To open the treasures of sacred Scripture more fully, and to allow Catholics gradually to become more familiar with the texts of the Bible, the Liturgy of the Word on Sundays follows a three-year cycle, while on weekdays, we follow a two-year cycle. In the Sunday three-year schema, each year’s cycle primarily draws its Gospel readings from a single evangelist, for example, Year A: St. Matthew; Year B: St. Mark; and Year C: St. Luke.  

However, during the principle seasons of the Church calendar and the Sundays of Easter, we experience the Gospel of St. John.

