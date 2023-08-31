ORLANDO  |  In a flurry of vocations around the diocese, two former graduates of St. Joseph Catholic School in Winter Haven add to the blessings, answering God’s desire for their lives. Thomas Hammen and Sarah Pack begin to fulfill that longing Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 respectively.

Hammen enters St. Vincent de Paul Seminary in Boynton Beach to eventually serve the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee. He graduated from St. Joseph in 2011. Pack, a 2019 graduate, enters the novitiate as a postulant for the Servants of the Lord and the Virgin of Matará in Maryland.

Thomas Hammen

Thomas Hammen, a former St. Joseph Catholic School student and parish altar boy from Winter Haven, is entering his first year in St. Vincent de Paul Seminary in Boynton Beach. At left is him in the second grade and at left is him in the eighth grade. At center is Hammen in Tallahassee pointing to his photo among seminarians for the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee.
Thomas Hammen

While a statue of St. Joseph, Thomas Hammen receives a big hug of congratulations from Myrtha Charles. "He's my boy," Charles said of Hammen. "I came to this area in 2005, and his family was the first people to welcome me. He has stayed at my house, eaten my cooking. That's why I say he is my boy! I've been praying for him and I'm so proud of him."
Thomas Hammen and Sarah Pack

Thomas Hammen and Sarah Pack visited classrooms at St. Joseph Catholic School in Winter Haven and answered questions following a Mass Aug. 29, 2023.
Sarah Pack

Sara Pack is pursuing a vocation as a consecrated religious with the Servants of the Lord and Virgin Matará. At left, she is with that congregations's Sister Maria Gema Ruiz, who served St. Michael Parish in Wauchula. Pack visited the religious there and helped gather school supplies for those in need. At center is Pack’s First Eucharist photo. And at far right, Pack is an all-around athlete who enjoys many sports, including boxing.
Sarah Pack

While holding a rosary in her hand, Sarah Pack, left, is greeted by Hiet Ngyugen, a parishioner of St. Joseph Parish in Winter Haven, who also offered flowers of congratulations. Ngyugen had been praying for Pack's vocation when she learned of the young woman's desire to pursue serving as a consecrated religious.
Sarah Pack

During a reception at St. Joseph Parish in Winter Haven in her honor, Sarah Pack, right, is greeted by parishioner who said she met Pack during daily Mass at the Winter Haven parish and had been praying for her vocation since finding out Pack's desire to serve. "She is a beautiful person," she said.

