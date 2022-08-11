Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ: 

There is an advertisement in which we hear or see often and the celebrity or other spokesperson questions, “What’s in your wallet?” This is the crux of the secular world — that all we are is measured by what is in our wallet. What is the richness we have, how many things do we have, how big is our house, how expensive is our house, etc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.