Orl Palm Sunday

Father Miguel Gonzalez, rector of St. James Cathedral in Orlando, celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in 2021.

ORLANDO  |  Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord (Palm Sunday) is April 2. The liturgy that day begins with the commemoration of the Lord’s Entrance into Jerusalem where He will ultimately give His life for mankind, for the forgiveness of their sins.

Laying a path of palms and often clothing, was a sign of respect during Jesus’ time. It was often reserved for kings and people of high stature. The symbolism of this was not lost on the Jews of the period. During the Palm Sunday Mass, parishioners recall this welcome by carrying palms in a procession throughout the church. Often parishioners take palms home as a reminder of the Easter Triduum, inviting Christ into their hearts as they share in His passion, death, and resurrection.

