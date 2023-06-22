Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

During the month of June, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops held its plenary assembly where the bishops gather, spend time in prayer and fraternal dialogue, and share how to serve God regarding specific issues or topics. During this plenary assembly, I and my brother bishops received updates on the Eucharistic Revival and ongoing preparations for the National Eucharistic Congress in 2024, as well as participation in World Youth Day with Pope Francis in Lisbon this August.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.