Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

The apostles and people who came to believe in Jesus were very different. Some were fishermen or tent makers or shepherds; some were without any sufficient financial means; some were educated, some not. Jesus did not come to change them to be the same person. He loved them as they are, just as He loves you and me. He recognized that each one of them is thirsting for God’s presence in his or her daily living. Jesus unites them with the anointing of the Holy Spirit. With the anointing comes their unity and grounds them in God.

