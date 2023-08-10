Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

Jesus assures us during any storm we experience, whether physical or spiritual or within our heart, “Do not be afraid!” But catastrophes or death are the extraordinary moments. It is within the ordinary, within our daily living — rising to meet the needs of each other every second of every day — that may be most tumultuous for most of us. In each storm, there is the sacred moment of normalcy and it is within this normalcy that we often struggle.

