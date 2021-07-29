BELLEVIEW | More than 300 residents of Belleview were showered with random acts of kindness from some 40 parishioners of St. Theresa Parish through a series of volunteer opportunities called, “Blanketing Belleview with Blessings” July 19-21.
“It was a wonderful opportunity, and people were so thrilled and receptive to us,” said Eileen Ritter, a long-time parishioner of the church who served on the event’s planning committee. “We’re a great parish with amazing volunteers. We have a lot of people who want to make our community even better.”
“As a pastor, I feel very proud to see our church’s self-giving and willingness to serve,” said Father Tom Connery. “As disciples, we have to go out into our communities and many times we don’t know what to do. Blanketing Belleview with Blessings gives us an opportunity to do just that.”
Prior to becoming pastor of St. Theresa’s three years ago, Father Connery served St. Peter Parish in DeLand. St. Peter’s collaborated with churches of different denominations to host a day of service in the community and continued the event for several years. Father Connery wished to bring this similar event to St. Theresa’s, and thus, Blanketing Belleview with Blessings was born.
A team of St. Theresa parishioners gathered over the course of four weeks to plan ways to serve the nearly 5,000 residents of Belleview. The volunteers hope to continue this activity annually, with potentially smaller versions throughout the year. Next year, they want to add service components for nursing home residents in the area post COVID-19 pandemic.
Each morning began with Mass and breakfast for the volunteers to build community before going out into the public. Service activities included letter-writing to the homebound, landscaping Belleview Elementary School, serving milkshakes and floats at the parish soup kitchen, baking cookies for police officers and firefighters, delivering water bottles to Lake Lillian visitors, grilling hotdogs and handing out treats at a local sports complex, and providing complimentary movie tickets to families.
Volunteers took care to provide acts of service without overwhelming recipients. Cards with St. Theresa’s Mass times were passed out as a “ticket” to see the movie. On the back of the handout was a simple, yet meaningful and memorable, phrase: “I can’t. God can. Let Him.” Events culminated at the church on July 21 with praise, worship, and a pizza party.
While a thrift store, food pantry, soup kitchen and social services are already affiliated with the parish, Father Connery, and his parishioners desired to be more visible in the community. The soup kitchen alone serves more than 68,000 annually, and never closed during the pandemic.
“We can all make a great impact; we’re not just here for ourselves,” Father Connery said. “If you’re looking to do something similar with your parish – just do it. You should know your community, what they need. Whatever you do is better than nothing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.