Father Joshua Swallows

Bishop John Noonan, left, looks on as Father Josh Swallows, of Most Precious Blood Parish in Oviedo, signs the document officially making him pastor the parish, June 10, 2023.
Father Joshua Swallows

Father Josh Swallows shows parishioners, family and fellow priests the document that makes him pastor of Most Precious Blood Parish.

OVIEDO  |  An exuberant sanctuary brimming with parishioners joined Bishop John Noonan as he installed their beloved priest and the Diocese of Orlando’s vocation director, Father Josh Swallows, as pastor of Most Precious Blood Parish in Oviedo. Father Swallows was known to his parishioners even before he went to seminary, while he was a part of University of Central Florida’s Catholic Campus Ministry.

“Just seeing so many people I have journeyed with over the years and now receiving all this love and support was very humbling.  It was an emotional evening,” he said. “It is a blessing receiving this office at a parish named after the Eucharist during this time of Eucharistic revival.” His hopes for the parish include beginning to host Eucharistic centered retreats and bringing in new ministries that help teach people how they might more readily hear the voice of God in prayer.

