OVIEDO | An exuberant sanctuary brimming with parishioners joined Bishop John Noonan as he installed their beloved priest and the Diocese of Orlando’s vocation director, Father Josh Swallows, as pastor of Most Precious Blood Parish in Oviedo. Father Swallows was known to his parishioners even before he went to seminary, while he was a part of University of Central Florida’s Catholic Campus Ministry.
“Just seeing so many people I have journeyed with over the years and now receiving all this love and support was very humbling. It was an emotional evening,” he said. “It is a blessing receiving this office at a parish named after the Eucharist during this time of Eucharistic revival.” His hopes for the parish include beginning to host Eucharistic centered retreats and bringing in new ministries that help teach people how they might more readily hear the voice of God in prayer.
To his parents, parishioners, and fellow priests who came to share the moment, the priest who resists attention and fanfare shared one of his infamous fishing stories, prompted by Bishop Noonan.
Noting he dislikes deep-sea fishing, he recounted a time when he tried it. “The main human vs. fish element is the captain of the boat. He takes you out there in the middle of these huge waves. He puts meat on a hook. You drop in the line and wait.”
As Father Swallows thought about what it was going to be like to become pastor on the same day Catholics celebrate the Eucharist, the avid fisherman said “Corpus Christi” was God’s Word for him. “Don’t forget who the real captain is,” he said.
“In our spiritual life, that’s what we celebrate today. That’s the reminder of our Real Presence, Jesus Christ. The one who really offers something on that altar. Yes, we bring our work in the offertory. But today we remember the one who really does the work in our lives, and what a tremendous gift we have in God being present to us.”
