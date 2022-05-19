ROME | Among more than 45,000 pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square, May 15, were 22 enthusiastic parishioners from St. Patrick Parish in Mount Dora.

The parishioners joined their pastor, Vocationist Father Jimson Varghese, in shouting the greeting of St. Justin (Giustino) Russolillo: “Jesus, Mary and Joseph.” St. Russolillo, the founder of the Society of Divine Vocations order of priests and sisters, was one of 10 canonized as saints by Pope Francis during the Mass in Rome.

“It was just awesome, very spiritual and very uplifting. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said parishioner Barbara Ann Miranda.

“It was a dream coming true to see Father Justin canonized,” Father Varghese said. He explained Father Russolillo was proclaimed venerable by St. Pope John Paul II in 1997, the same year Father Varghese joined the Vocationist order in India, where he was born and raised. “After 25 years of long waiting, it was very personal for me to see him be proclaimed as saint by Pope Francis.”

When asked why he chose to become a Vocationist priest, Father Varghese said, “They picked me. God had designed it so.” He referred to John 15:16, when Jesus said, “You didn’t choose me, but I chose you.”

“I just wanted to be a priest and the bishop in my native diocese sent me to the Vocationist order,” he recalled. “I was a little concerned at the beginning, but as the years passed I could realize God’s plan for me with my religious order.”

Father Justin (Giustino Maria) Russolillo was born in Italy in 1891. Father Varghese said he finds joy and pride in being part of the order founded by now St. Russolillo, and added the order was founded “to shoulder the work of the Holy Spirit” in this effort.

“He knew that every vocation is precious,” the priest continued. “He realized the need of religious and priestly vocations to lead the world to universal sanctification. … He is truly an apostle of divine vocations.”

Father Russolillo died in 1955. The miracle attributed to making him blessed occurred in New Jersey in 1998, when Ida Meloro was cured of vaginal cancer. In 2016, after being beatified, a Vocationist seminarian lay in a coma suffering from acute respiratory failure, epilepsy and other illnesses. He was cured of all his maladies after having a vision of Father Russolillo.

Recalling the early days of his formation, Father Varghese reconnected with several fellow priests who were seminarians with him in India as well as their then-novice master, Father Michael Reardon. The reunion was special, not only because of the occasion, but because of all the priests now serving in different parts of the world.

The pilgrimage to Italy was put together on rather short notice, according to Father Varghese, but he was moved by his parishioners’ enthusiasm and joy throughout their trip, especially at St. Peter’s Square. Lasting six days, the trip included visits to Assisi, Castel Gandolfo (the summer residence of many popes), Vatican Museum, St. Peter’s Basilica, Colosseum and the Sistine Chapel.

Several parishioners described the experience of seeing Pope Francis within 15 feet of them as “emotional”. Virginia Gougeon called it, “very impressionable. I was very honored to be there and witness the power of the Church.”

Jerry and Clara Clark found inspiration in each of the saints canonized. Among those elevated to sainthood were four nuns and six priests, mostly founders of various orders. The exceptions were Trappist monk, Charles de Foucauld, a Catholic missionary to Algeria; Carmelite Father Titus Brandsma, a Dutch journalist and martyr; and Devasahayam Pillai, a layman from India martyred after converting from Hinduism to Catholicism.

Parishioner Diane Lyndon was brought to tears by the beauty of the event and noted “the new saints are so close to God now.”

Reminding the immense crowd of their own vocation, Pope Francis said, “To serve the Gospel and our brothers and sisters, to offer our lives without expecting anything in return, or any worldly glory: this is our calling. That was how our fellow travelers canonized today lived their holiness.

“May we strive to do the same — the path of holiness is not barred; it is universal and it begins with Baptism. It is not barred. May we strive to follow it, for each of us is called to holiness, to a form of holiness all our own,” he added.