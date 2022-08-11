ORL SVDP 2

Vincentians stock the emergency pantry shelves at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish.

 COURTESY
ORL SVDP 3

Vincentians at St. Anthony Parish in Lakeland bag food for those in need. The pantry is open Saturdays for two hours, and the Vincentians recently they fed 200 people in their community.

ORLANDO  |  The faithful of Polk, Osceola, and Seminole counties who feel called to serve can join three new St. Vincent de Paul conferences ready to love their neighbor as urged by God. 

The three conferences launched over the past year are eager to continue ministering to those in need. Trace Trylko, St. Vincent de Paul executive director, credits the growth to supportive priests and “a desire for people to put their faith into action and grow in their spirituality through service.”

ORL SVDP 1

Conference members share St. Vincent de Paul literature after Masses.
ORL SVDP 4

Bags are moved to the distribution area at St. Anthony Parish in Lakeland in anticipation of serving clients during food drive.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.