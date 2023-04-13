University of Central Florida’s Catholic Campus Social Justice Ministry

Members of the social justice ministry of the Catholic Campus Ministry of the University of Central Florida work to restore living conditions for a family of 14 in Bithlo, near Orlando.

BITHLO  |  It’s Saturday morning, around 10 a.m. at the Orange County Academy in Orlando – a small “not-for-profit” private school located in Bithlo’s Transformation Village. A motley crew of University of Central Florida Catholic Campus Ministry students, religious, educators, neighbors and more gather, united by charity and love of neighbor, to help create safe shelter for the homeless.

The students pile into a truck and head to a rugged property. Dessa Dixon and co-director Jeovanni Diaz, of the campus’ social justice ministry, coordinated the volunteer effort. They remember the first time they went. “The property was kind of a disaster,” Dixon said.

