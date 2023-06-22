Catholic Campus MInistry

In the early days of Catholic Campus Ministry at the University of Central Florida, Kimmy Zeiler, right, is seen here praying during a retreat in 2013.
CCM SPRING 2023

Brother Sam Gunn leads a small group at the weekly KnightFire. Catholic Campus Ministry at the University of Central Florida has been served by the Brotherhood of Hope and St. Paul's Outreach since 2017.

ORLANDO  |  Kimmy Zeiler arrived at the University of Central Florida in Orlando in 2005. At that time, she craved to share her faith with other young adults. The university’s Catholic Campus Ministry had just begun and there she found a home and a family focused on Christ.

Today she is part of the staff alongside the Brotherhood of Hope and St. Paul’s Outreach, a Catholic movement on college campuses across the country that builds dynamic communities of deep relationship as they witness to the Gospel. Zeiler counsels women and assists Brother Sam Gunn, the ministry’s, director. The two were among 50 students at Catholic Campus Ministry’s inception, as was Father Josh Swallows, diocesan vocations director and pastor of Most Precious Blood Parish in Oviedo. Father Swallows was not even in the seminary when he arrived to lead the ministry after graduating from Florida State University in 2004.

