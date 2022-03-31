OCALA | Before she was a three-time speedskating Olympian, Brittany Bowe was known as No. 5 on the women’s basketball team playing for the Trinity Catholic High School.
The 34-year-old won a bronze medal at the 1,000-meter speed-skating event during the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games. As part of a two-day welcome home celebration in Ocala, she visited her alma mater March 25, 2022, and was greeted by high school friends, faculty, staff and a Trinity Catholic High School assembly of 525 students.
“She’s inspiring to us all at Trinity,” said Sean Rylan James, a freshman and basketball player at Trinity. “She has great character and means a great deal to us, especially the basketball programs.”
The 2006 alumna said the faith-based foundation formed during her years at Blessed Trinity Catholic School and Trinity “has shaped me to who I am today, and I give all the glory to God. (My faith and belief) help strengthen my identity and help me through hard times, then it makes the great times even more glorious.”
Bowe’s mother, Debbie, said she and her husband wanted their children to have a Catholic education, pray when they wanted, speak openly about God and be around a good foundation of Christian beliefs. In addition to her Catholic education, Brittany credited her success to growing up in a loving, selfless household with strong morals and values. Having a devotion to the Blessed Virgin, Brittany always carries her grandmother’s rosary with her.
“It brings me peace,” she said. “It’s a nice reminder that my grandmother is with me. When I can’t sleep or I’m uneasy, I pray the rosary. It’s my calm space.”
An example of Bowe’s character was on display for the world to see when she gave her spot in the 500-meter speedskating race to teammate Erin Jackson. Although Jackson was ranked No. 1 in the event, she slipped on the ice during the 2022 Olympic qualifying trials. Jackson went on to win that race in Beijing, becoming the first black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in speedskating.
“At the time, I didn’t realize the impact that (choice) had, but it was the best decision of my life,” Brittany said. “When I won (the 500-meter trials), I felt everything other than victorious because I knew Erin Jackson did not make the team. She earned and deserved her spot as the No. 1 ranked skater in the world. There’s such a lack of diversity on the winter sports side, so for me to give her that opportunity to change the world forever was such an honor.”
But Brittany’s actions at the trials were no surprise to her mother who had witnessed her caring sportsmanship throughout her life. Debbie recalled how at the age of 12, Brittany won an inline skate race at the Sunshine State Games. “There was a special-needs person in that race and she finished several minutes after the top (skaters). I remember Brittany asking me, ‘Mom, do you think I can give that girl my medal?’ I still hear that young lady’s voice saying, ‘This is the best day of my whole life.’”
More recently, Debbie recalled looking for Brittany after she broke the world record for the 1,000-meter ice-skate a few years ago. She found Brittany gathering unopened food at the back of the Olympic oval so she could take food to the homeless.
While speaking with her alma mater’s student body, Brittany encouraged the students to use their God-given talents to the best of their abilities. She also spoke to the importance of being a team player. When a student asked if she prefers skating or basketball, Brittany said there’s just something special about playing team sports.
“When you come together for this common goal and sacrifice for one another, really special things can happen,” she said. “You all have to continue to lift each other up and empower one another.”
When one student asked the biggest challenge Brittany has overcome, she responded that in 2016 she collided with a teammate which resulted in a concussion. It took her one year to recover. During that time, she relied on God to pull her through with the help of doctors, teammates and family.
“You’ve got to have God to get through tough times. That’s a value people sometimes overlook. What a wonderful message for our students, especially on the feast of the Annunciation,” said Msgr. Patrick Sheedy, pastor of Blessed Trinity Parish. He has known Brittany since grade school. “She’s worked hard to magnify what God gave her.”
After Brittany spoke, her alma mater unveiled the “Brittany Bowe Character in Athletics Award,” which will honor senior athletes who display acts of selfless service and humility in all things, demonstrate high character and model outstanding sportsmanship.
“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States of America on the biggest sports stage,” Brittany said. “It makes it even more amazing to share that with the people who have supported me along the way. To be here in Ocala and at Trinity is a blessing.”
