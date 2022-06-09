Trinity High School in Ocala class of 2022 includes 112 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.
Christopher Bradley Aleandre
Maria Isabel Nigro Queiroz de Aquino
Sofia Atehortua
John David Pacson Ayson
Valerie Landyn Baines
Jacob Andrew Baker
Ashley May Barbeau
Michael Steven Bell Jr.
Jennifer Elizabeth Blasko
Sara Marcelle Bouyounes
Brian Snow Boyd II
Abigail McKenzie Bray
Rosario Francis Briercheck
Saylor Brooke Buchanan
Lucas Fredrik Butler
Cole Crawford Carney
Qaemin William Carson
Alexa Mae Castillo
Elizabeth Chávez-Ramos
Ava Layne Conley
Anthony José Cordero
Camden Caroline Crews
Julie Alisa Cyrulinski
Sarah Elizabeth Davis
Emma Rose Demcovich
William Paré Ehler
Victor Imad El-Jassous
Ava Caroline Fore
Aidan Matthew Foster
Olivia Paige Fries
Hunter Jet Gibb
Cole Tanner Gonzales
Alexander Michael Gowcharan
Olivia Mae Grantham
Addison Skye Gunn
Christopher Alan Heard
Kelsey Marie Hearns
Taylor Elaine Heflin
Mason Franklin Henderson
Andrea Del-Valle Hernandez-Caspers
Lindsey Marie Hicks
Alexander Redding Hill
Jaydon Robert Hodge
Jayden Rosa Holder
Ashlynne Marie Holly
Aaron Bishop Holtzclaw
Aidenn Christopher Horne
Shayne Randolph James Jr.
Joshua John Jenkins
Marquis Lee Jones
Brendon Garrett Kellaher
Ethan Scott Krehl
Chia Hsiang Kuo
Ashton Wyndel Lovette
Levi David Mackaben
Raenard Illigan Manaois
Kamilah Rhiannon Manssur-Murphy
Isabel Rosa Martinez
John Nolan Mason
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Maybaum
Samantha Emma McClean
Jerome Alfred Mincy Rosado Jr.
Brandon Michael Moberg
Skylar Leigh Moore
Erin Laragan Murphy
Bryan Navarro
Adriana Micheal Nuñez
Clare Jessica O’Brien
Kaylee Anne Oliver
Emily Jordan Paraiso
Cayleigh Faith Pelletier
Anthony Olen Perez
Daniel Perez
Andrew Harrison Petrella
Gabriel Joseph Pishko
James Edward Pugh III
Luke Albert Raisch
Alejandro Isaiah Ramirez
Nicole Christine Ramos
Charlotte Anne Redrick
Joseph Emory Richmond
Luis José Roldan Jr.
Elijah Joel Russell
Jeremiah Ruel Russell
Cayleigh Elizabeth Ryan
Alicía Larén Schaak
Alessandro Satta
Tyler Michael Schuette
Jelunys Serrano-Irene
Tyler Austin Shively
Kacey Ann Simpson
Delaina Brooke Smallwood
Bryce Warren Smith
Macie Laurynn Spohn
Bradley Richard Steiner
Cole Scott Stephens
Owen Matthew Tabacchi
Mathias Suansing Tanangkingsing
Lauren Ashley Taylor
Jonathan Michael Tempesta
William Chase Thomas
Cooper Lanny Thompson
Kate Marie Thornton
Derricka Ja´Carrie Townsend
Katelyn Nicole Ujhelji
Sara Angelina Velazquez-Pillot
Levi Nelson West III
Brayden Christopher Whitler
Luke Scott Wilkerson
James Peel Williams V
Emma Mae Wyman
Caitlin Patricia Zinnie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.