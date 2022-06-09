Class of 2022 Trinity

Trinity Catholic High School class of 2022 valedictorian Isabel Martinez and salutatorian Alicia Schaak.

Trinity High School in Ocala class of 2022 includes 112 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.

Christopher Bradley Aleandre 

Maria Isabel Nigro Queiroz de Aquino 

Sofia Atehortua 

John David Pacson Ayson 

Valerie Landyn Baines 

Jacob Andrew Baker 

Ashley May Barbeau 

Michael Steven Bell Jr.

Jennifer Elizabeth Blasko 

Sara Marcelle Bouyounes 

Brian Snow Boyd II

Abigail McKenzie Bray 

Rosario Francis Briercheck 

Saylor Brooke Buchanan 

Lucas Fredrik Butler 

Cole Crawford Carney 

Qaemin William Carson 

Alexa Mae Castillo 

Elizabeth Chávez-Ramos 

Ava Layne Conley 

Anthony José Cordero 

Camden Caroline Crews 

Julie Alisa Cyrulinski 

Sarah Elizabeth Davis 

Emma Rose Demcovich 

William Paré Ehler 

Victor Imad El-Jassous 

Ava Caroline Fore 

Aidan Matthew Foster 

Olivia Paige Fries 

Hunter Jet Gibb 

Cole Tanner Gonzales 

Alexander Michael Gowcharan 

Olivia Mae Grantham 

Addison Skye Gunn 

Christopher Alan Heard 

Kelsey Marie Hearns 

Taylor Elaine Heflin 

Mason Franklin Henderson 

Andrea Del-Valle Hernandez-Caspers 

Lindsey Marie Hicks 

Alexander Redding Hill 

Jaydon Robert Hodge 

Jayden Rosa Holder 

Ashlynne Marie Holly 

Aaron Bishop Holtzclaw 

Aidenn Christopher Horne 

Shayne Randolph James Jr.

Joshua John Jenkins 

Marquis Lee Jones 

Brendon Garrett Kellaher 

Ethan Scott Krehl 

Chia Hsiang Kuo 

Ashton Wyndel Lovette 

Levi David Mackaben 

Raenard Illigan Manaois

Kamilah Rhiannon Manssur-Murphy 

Isabel Rosa Martinez 

John Nolan Mason 

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Maybaum 

Samantha Emma McClean 

Jerome Alfred Mincy Rosado Jr.

Brandon Michael Moberg 

Skylar Leigh Moore 

Erin Laragan Murphy 

Bryan Navarro 

Adriana Micheal Nuñez 

Clare Jessica O’Brien 

Kaylee Anne Oliver 

Emily Jordan Paraiso 

Cayleigh Faith Pelletier 

Anthony Olen Perez 

Daniel Perez 

Andrew Harrison Petrella 

Gabriel Joseph Pishko 

James Edward Pugh III

Luke Albert Raisch 

Alejandro Isaiah Ramirez 

Nicole Christine Ramos 

Charlotte Anne Redrick 

Joseph Emory Richmond 

Luis José Roldan Jr.

Elijah Joel Russell 

Jeremiah Ruel Russell 

Cayleigh Elizabeth Ryan 

Alicía Larén Schaak 

Alessandro Satta 

Tyler Michael Schuette 

Jelunys Serrano-Irene 

Tyler Austin Shively 

Kacey Ann Simpson 

Delaina Brooke Smallwood 

Bryce Warren Smith 

Macie Laurynn Spohn 

Bradley Richard Steiner 

Cole Scott Stephens 

Owen Matthew Tabacchi 

Mathias Suansing Tanangkingsing 

Lauren Ashley Taylor 

Jonathan Michael Tempesta 

William Chase Thomas 

Cooper Lanny Thompson 

Kate Marie Thornton 

Derricka Ja´Carrie Townsend 

Katelyn Nicole Ujhelji 

Sara Angelina Velazquez-Pillot 

Levi Nelson West III

Brayden Christopher Whitler 

Luke Scott Wilkerson 

James Peel Williams V

Emma Mae Wyman 

Caitlin Patricia Zinnie

   

