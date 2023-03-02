Tom Ustler

Cairn Ustler, left, joins her husband, Tom Ustler, center, who receives the Mary, Mother of God award from Bishop John Noonan, Feb. 22, 2023, at St. Margaret Mary Parish, Winter Park. Ustler purchased hundreds of properties for the Diocese of Orlando.

WINTER PARK   | After more than 50 years as a real estate consultant, most of those as exclusive agent for the Diocese of Orlando, Tom Ustler received the Mary, Mother of God award from Bishop John Noonan at Ustler’s parish, St. Margaret Mary in Winter Park, Feb. 22.

Gathered were friends and family who shared stories of Ustler’s accomplishments and appreciation for the many properties he helped purchase, from Annunciation in Altamonte Springs to St. Faustina in Clermont and St. Timothy in The Villages. Ustler began work with the diocese when it was still the Diocese of St. Augustine.

