Thomas Aglio

Thomas Aglio, left, founder of Catholic Charities of Central Florida, poses with the agency's current president, Deacon Gary Tester, at Catholic Charities' 50th anniversary gala, April 23, 2022.

ORLANDO  |  In 1962, Thomas Aglio founded what is now Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Initially running the operations out of his home with a modest budget, Aglio grew the agency over the course of 40 years to include social programs across nine counties that now serve more than 70,000 Central Floridians each year. On Jan. 29, Aglio passed away at the age of 91.

“Tom’s vision for how we are Jesus to others has brought us to Catholic Charities today – a vibrant, multi-faceted ministry of the Diocese of Orlando striving to bring the light of Christ to those in need. Without that vision, we wouldn’t be here today serving as we do,” said Deacon Gary Tester, Catholic Charities of Central Florida president.

