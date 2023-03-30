Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

We join Jesus and the people of Jerusalem, praising God and saying, “Hosanna in the highest!” for we begin this Holy Week with great joy as our Redeemer is upon us. He came to rescue us! We must also look deep into our heart to make sure we are ready for the King of Kings, the Savior of the world. Are we worthy to receive Him? 

