Good Friday Veneration of the Cross

Good Friday Veneration of the Cross at St. James Cathedral in downtown Orlando, April 2019.

 ANDREA NAVARRO | FC

ORLANDO  |  Symphonies are comprised of various “movements,” and while occasionally one might listen to a movement separated from the entire symphony, it isn’t meant to be this way. Each movement works together and in tension with every other movement to create the full experience of the symphonic piece.  

And so it is with the “Great Symphony” of the Triduum, the most sacred and transformative liturgical experience of our Catholic faith. Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and the celebration of Easter, beginning with the Easter Vigil, are not simply three different days with their own peculiar liturgical rituals, but rather they form one great symphony, with each “movement” conveying its own tone, texture, and depth of Christ’s love, as we join in experiencing the Paschal Mystery, the life-giving passion, death and Resurrection of the Lord.

