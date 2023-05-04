The Diocese of Orlando Bishop John Noonan will joyfully ordain three transitional deacons to the Order of Priest, Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. All are welcome either in person or view via livestream on the Diocese of Orlando Facebook page, www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese and YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@OrlandoDiocese/streams.

Below is a brief profile of Transitional Deacon Zachary Parker, from Epiphany Parish in Port Orange.

Transitional Deacon Zachary Parker

Transitional deacon Zachary Parker will be ordained a priest May 27, at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe in Orlando.

