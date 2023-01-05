ORL Community wedding 2

Emelyn and Juan Valdez wear "lazos" after exhanging wedding vows. The Hispanic tradition signifies everlasting union in the eyes of God.
ORL Community wedding 3

Israel and Lisyenia Dominguez take a photo to mark the Sacrament of Marriage received Nov. 5, 2022. Volunteers styled photo stations and took pictures of each couple.

APOPKA  It may seem like a scene from My Big, Fat Greek Wedding, but it’s not a movie.  

It’s a real big, Catholic wedding. Blended traditions and dozens of volunteers made dreams come true for 11 couples receiving the Sacrament of Marriage in the Catholic Church. 

ORL Community wedding 1

Divine Word Missionary Father Mathew Vettah, top center, parochial administrator of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Apopka, stands with Vocationist Father Robinson Herrera, top left, Deacon Luis Alvira, top right, and 11 couples of the parish to celebrate the Sacrament of Marriage in a Community Wedding, Nov. 5, 2022.

