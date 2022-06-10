ORLANDO | Ally Allianic was a senior in high school when the COVID lockdown hit Florida in March 2020. It was the day her life changed.
By her birthday, she had been in quarantine for several weeks. She had contracted mononucleosis, and learned friends would not come for a birthday party. Prom and graduation were cancelled, and attending the University of Central Florida in the fall was up in the air.
So much was uncertain. She was devastated and what was a light anxiety issue grew into intense panic attacks and depression.
Her story is not unique. People of all ages experienced some level of impact – whether anxiety, sadness, isolation, grief or fear— during the pandemic. Some of those feelings remain, making this “new normal” what some are calling “life after COVID.”
Catherine Galda, director of Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s behavioral health and a and senior wellness services, and licensed clinical social worker, calls it a time of transition from a high alert COVID pandemic to an uncertain, not quite post pandemic state. In the aftermath of this “collective suffering,” fear pervades for many, while others have a heightened awareness of human fragility and a desire to make the most of the present moment. All of these responses are part of this transition, and she notes everyone handles it differently.
Galda explains that our relationship with COVID has shifted from the shock of a sudden lockdown, personal losses, grief, fear of contracting a disease, missing traditional rites of passage from graduation and prom, like Allianic to delayed weddings, a world of vaccines, their effective duration, home COVID tests, and what the next strain might be.
We appear to be rushing back into life as it “used to be” only to discover that things are different.
“Those experiencing difficulty managing daily stressors, like having issues of interpersonal conflict, job dissatisfaction, or marital trouble prior to COVID found those situations exacerbated,,” explained Galda noting statistics for domestic violence, child abuse, and suicide are up. This “slow wave traumatic event” hides itself in layers of stress beneath the surface. “There is a continuum of adaptation,” she noted, and the breakdowns are not always evident, but revealed in subtle ways. She assures there is hope.
Galda offers helpful tools for those impacted by COVID’s lingering unwelcome guests. To illustrate them, the Florida Catholic takes a look at three people of varying ages and how they are navigating the “new normal”.
ALLY ALLIANIC
As Ally Allianic looks back, she realizes much of her difficulty sleeping and “massive” panic attacks likely stemmed from the isolation, feeling as though things were out of control, and an obvious fear of COVID. She took what Galda said is a first step: taking inventory.
Acknowledging her situation, and feeling uncomfortable going to a counselor, she sought help by Zoom meetings with a deacon from her Catholic high school in West Palm Beach.
“We would talk. We prayed and God got me through it between him and the support of my family and friends,” she said.
Step two: shift your focus. As gyms closed, she picked up running which gave her “mental strength to push through it.”
“Your body says stop; your mind says you’re strong enough to get through it,” she said.
Reconnecting to your faith community. Allianic looked at her faith questioning where she was putting all her joy, her hope. “It wasn’t really in all of what I was missing. I realized I wanted to put my faith and hope into things that were more grounded – God. It was a bright, positive thing that came out of everything.”
In the fall she was able to go to the University of Central Florida and live in campus housing. She immediately joined Catholic Campus Ministry. “CCM provided me a place to meet people and not feel as isolated or alone,” she said. “They welcomed me. It felt like a family.”
Although Allianic still deals with some anxiety and worry, she found the courage to seek counseling and made a conscious decision not to allow fear to rule her life. “Things aren’t in my control and I have to come to terms with that. I’m still figuring that out, but journaling has been good to self-assess and having quiet time with God. “When negative thoughts come, I repeat to myself what I do know,” she said. “I know that God is good and He cares for me, even when I feel the absolute worst.”
ANNIE TORO
Toro, a parishioner of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini in Lake Nona, already faced health issues prior to COVID. She is also the primary caregiver to her eldest son, Christopher, who is disabled.
Early in the pandemic she suspected she might have COVID. She got herself tested and remembered hearing the news she was positive. Feeding a French fry to Christopher, she immediately stopped and went to her room, informing her family they would need to take over Christopher’s care. Her husband Victor, was working from home. Her daughter, Nicole, was continuing her degree online, as was her son, Nathan.
As her symptoms progressed to dangerous levels, she put off going to the hospital, dealing instead with a nurse via telephone. She told her family, if she was going to die, she preferred it happen at home.
“I noticed their fear,” she said of her family. “They were concerned, but they didn’t want to show it.”
Keeping her spirits up, Victor played fun movies for her and cheered her up with his persistently positive outlook. He happily shared care for his son, while his children all stepped up to help. Finding support is another key Galda suggests to overcoming what one cannot endure alone.
Nicole, a physician assistant student, immersed herself in research and brought good news from the hospital as circumstances
improved. However, Nathan, the youngest at age 20 at the time, struggled with online learning. His naturally social disposition hampered by quarantine was wearing on him. His mother’s illness only made things worse. Terrified he began to withdraw, constantly wearing his mask and minimizing family contact.
Meanwhile, Annie found strength to continue her ministry, Pray-Fast, Love, remotely with Victor’s help and continued to meet friends via telephone everyday at 3 p.m. to pray the Divine Chaplet. Again, distractions and maintaining a connection with her faith community made all the difference.
While waiting for prayers that were ultimately answered, friends and family brought meals and checked in, including a daily text from her pastor, Father Charles Viviano.
As schools reopened, Nathan returned to the University of Florida. Annie said he came home on Mother’s Day no longer carrying a mask or constantly sanitizing his hands. “He looks like a completely different person – calm and happy,” she noted. Galda might say family support and resuming some normal activities helped him turn the corner, and of course, his mother’s recovery.
“Now it’s life before COVID and life after COVID,” Annie said. Once everything passed, she found herself filled with gratitude for God’s care and the support of a community that lifted her family in prayer and practically, in their daily needs. “I’m just grateful for all of the beautiful blessings during that time… God is not about fear.”
SHARON MASON
Sharon Mason has not only survived the pandemic, she has thrived. A regular member of Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s Bartow Senior Services, Mason gathers Mondays at the Bartow Meeting House. Prior to COVID she enjoyed yoga, Zumba and socializing with friends at the senior center meetings where she played games and shared meals.
Then COVID surfaced. She went into lockdown along with the rest of the world. She was afraid to get the illness and pass it to her mother and aunt, so she stopped visiting them. She began to experience slight depression and loneliness, feelings new to her. She missed her classes and gathering with friends at the senior center.
Once the vaccine came out, she and her family began venturing out. “Everyone was feeling so lonely and shut in. They just couldn’t wait to start getting back together again.”
Realizing this, in late 2021, she approached Barbara Cage, Catholic Charities senior services director, about re-opening. Cage said she simply didn’t have enough volunteers or staff to do so. Mason volunteered with her friend, Maxine Gendone, as many of the participants were asking when it would begin again. Returning to a semblance of normalcy “definitely” lifted her spirits.
“When you don’t exercise for a while, even your body feels funky,” Mason said. “It made a huge difference to be able to get back to friends and exercise groups and getting myself back in shape.”
Although Mason fared well, other friends are still having difficulty. “Independent Activities of Daily Living Scores have decreased since COVID, meaning seniors have lost some ability to take care of their own needs,” Cage said, adding many seniors did not return because they ended up in care facilities or were taken in by family members, a big transition for them.
Returning seniors are utilizing walkers, canes and even wheelchairs. “I think this directly relates to the sedentary time they spent due to COVID,” the senior services director noted.
Senior centers are often “a lifeline,” providing opportunity to deal with their “new normal” through community and neighborly support.
Galda urged people follow measures used by Allianic, Toro and Mason. Noting although many situations call for counseling, reaching a provider may be difficult. She recommends confirming options with your insurance company or calling Catholic Charities, 407-969-8534.
For those unable to get out, she suggests creating online communities of friends and family. Of utmost importance is to “move your body because stress, anxiety and trauma live inside us. Making intentional choices with your lives (as Allianic and Mason did) helps you take control of what you can.”
