ORL Mass Psalm

The psalmist sings during the 2021 Red Mass at St. James Cathedral.

ORLANDO  |  In the first part of our series on the meaning of the Mass, we learned that the Church teaches that the introductory rites to the Mass serve “to ensure that the faithful who come together as one establish communion and dispose themselves to listen properly to God’s word and to celebrate the Eucharist worthily” (General Instruction on the Roman Missal, 46).

The next part of the Mass is called the Liturgy of the Word. Together with the Liturgy of the Eucharist, the Liturgy of the Word makes up the main parts of the Mass. Once again we refer to the General Instruction on the Roman Missal (GIRM). Echoing the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy, the GIRM states that the Liturgy of the Word and the Liturgy of the Eucharist “are so closely interconnected that they form but one single act of worship” (28). The Church refers to two “tables”: the table of the Word and the table of the Eucharist. We are fed and nourished by the word just as Scripture writes. “One does not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes forth from the mouth of God.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.