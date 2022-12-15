ORL Mass part 3a

Bishop John Noonan celebrates Mass in the Mary, mother of God Chapel at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center in Winter Park.

ORLANDO  |  This third article on the meaning of the Mass addresses the Liturgy of the Eucharist. Having united as the people of God, heard and responded to the word of God proclaimed in our midst, and having renewed our faith in the Creed and exercised our sharing of the priesthood of Christ through the universal prayer, we now continue with the celebration of the Liturgy of the Eucharist. 

Each part of the Mass at this point has served to call us to a deeper and deeper encounter with Christ by the power of the Holy Spirit. For the Spirit has called us to manifest Christ’s body, the Church, that we may share in the perpetual sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross; the most perfect sacrifice to God our heavenly Father. 

