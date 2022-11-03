Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Like St. Paul and his co-workers, I always pray for you with thanksgiving. I pray that by all our efforts in God’s name that our ministry will bring forth the grace of God, glorified in you and you in Him. My prayer begins around the table of the Lord as we consecrate the offering of ourselves through, with and in Christ, brought before Him in the form of bread and wine to become His Body and Blood. As we receive this wondrous Gift of the Eucharist, we share His salvation through all ages. In this reception of Christ, we take Him into our world and share His generous mercy — His matchless love — as we meet each other in our homes, our workplaces, our chores, our recreation, our rest. 

